HARWINTON — Harwinton Public Library at 80 Bentley Drive will offer the following events in August:
Youth Advisory Council meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1:30 p.m. The youth advisory council will meet to help the library prepare for its summer reading finale. Afterwards, there will be a snack outside, Participating in YAC counts as volunteer hours.
Summer Finale, Drive in Trivia, Thursday, Aug. 12, 8:15 p.m. Snack bags will be provided. Registration is required. This event is sponsored by the Harwinton Library Friends and the Harwinton Recreation Department.
Evening Book Group, Monday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. The book selection is “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Weather permitting, the group will meet outside. Books are available to borrow at the library.
To register, or for more information, call 860-485-9113 or visit harwintonlibrary.org.