‘He will be well missed’: Winchester man killed in crash Friday crash remembered fondly

WINSTED — Yvon Michaud will be remembered by everyone who knew him as “a very friendly guy,” according to Bryan Bentley, owner of B&D Landscaping Lawn Maintenance.
Michaud, 46, died following a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday night, police said. Michaud, who was driving a minivan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Clayton Ferguson, 39, who was driving the tractor-trailer according to police, sustained minor injuries.
Michaud worked for B&D Landscaping for about five years, as a grounds maintenance supervisor, Bentley said. He had two young daughters who attend Winchester Public Schools.
“He’s a hard working kind of guy that was friendly with everybody. He was never in a bad mood,” Bentley said. “He worked long hours. He would do anything you asked him to do.” Bentley said that Michaud would go out of his way to make sure the customer was always happy.
“Every job I sent him to, just to do the typical type of landscaping work, he always talked to the customer first, let him know what he was doing and then when the job was done, he talked to the customer again to make sure the customer was happy,” Bentley said.
“He will be well missed,” Bentley said.
On Monday, Winchester police the crash remains under investigation. The state police crash and reconstruction unit and the Connecticut State Police truck squad are doing the investigation, according to Sgt. Kevin Kinahan of the Winchester Police Department.
Kinahan said it will take a long time before an investigation of this nature is complete.
“We typically have to wait for the state police cars unit to do their investigation and their reports. We have to do search warrants for the vehicles, do mechanical inspections to see if there are any mechanical problems on the vehicles — it can take months,” said Kinahan.
“We don’t have the same resources that the state police have,” he said.