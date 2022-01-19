NEW MILFORD — First responders and critical town employees in the newly formed Housatonic Valley Health District will soon be able to receive free rapid PCR COVID-19, lessening a stressful testing burden for many.
For essential and critical workers who are required to show a negative PCR test to get back to work, finding one of those tests and getting it back in under five days has been a challenge. This new plan aims to get people the tests and answers they need in 30 minutes or less.
On Feb. 1, Lisa Morrissey, soon-to-be director of the health district, hopes to have about 350 PCR tests available, “with a steady supply coming in after that.” She sent out a letter on Jan. 14 to the health district’s first selectmen and mayor letting them know about the plan.
“This will decrease the amount of time spent waiting for test results, provide peace of mind to your employees and return your critical workforce back to work sooner,” the letter reads.
Tests will be administered starting Feb. 1 in the health districts offices in New Milford and Southbury.
The announcement comes as towns continue to see high demand for COVID testing.
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said the town is still seeing “tremendous demand” at its testing site. Morrissey added that there is some relief with the availability of more at-home antigen testing now. However, some places of employment require proof of negative PCR test, rather than antigen tests, to get back to work. This can vary by employer and town.
“I think this will be a really good tool in our toolbox — especially for our critical workers and our first responders,” Bass said, citing the ability to get them back to work sooner with quicker testing.
New Milford plans to make this testing available to first responders and critical town employees — police, fire and public works teams who are essential to road safety and maintenance during the winter. Non-critical employees are set up to work from home if necessary and would not get this testing, Bass explained.
The tests will be free for qualifying workers, with the bill picked up by the town.
Towns who contract with the health district for the service will be charged $100 per test, but Morrissey said most leaders have told her they’re planning on using American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the cost. New Milford has not made a final decision on funding, but may use its COVID fund that was created from a prior budget surplus.
At least three towns that are not in the health district have asked to get in on the deal, Morrissey said. The cost for non-member towns who sign a testing contract after Feb. 28 will increase to $135. She could not release the names of the other towns because details are still being finalized.
The health department is not making any profit off the tests, Morrissey said. The $100 cost covers the test, staffing, equipment and the reagent solution. Private market rapid PCR options weren’t going to be financially sustainable for towns, she said.
“Our piece here is we just can’t run in the red,” Morrissey explained.
By March, Morrissey hopes to be able to offer the test to the general public.
The major limiting factor in getting tests for everyone in February was supply of the reagent, which is essential for testing. In contract discussions with McKesson, which provides the tests, the company explained that reagent supply would be a limiting factor.
“We just don’t think that we’ll be able to get the reagent to keep up with the demand,” Morrissey said of offering rapid PCR tests to the masses at the moment.
When these tests become available to residents, the health district will bill residents’ health insurance companies which Morrissey called “a whole other logistical piece.”
“We don’t want to saddle people with additional costs,” she said.
Since Morrissey took over as New Milford’s health director a year ago, the town has become a regional hub for COVID vaccinations and testing, thanks to expanded offerings and efforts to obtain special licenses allowing for additional services. The formation of the new health district is another example of the health care expansion that has occurred in Connecticut’s largest landmass town.
The new health district has not formally incorporated yet, but will do so on Feb. 1, the same date the testing is set to begin. One of the main goals of forming a health district from smaller local health departments was to pool resources and staffing to create a stronger health base for towns. Morrissey has often emphasized that “community health” does not stop at a town’s border.
This new rapid PCR testing option for critical workers will be the first big health initiative the district takes on.
“This is one shining example of things we can do as we work together,” said Bass. “This is just the start some of the other things Lisa [Morrissey] and the district are thinking about.”
And after two years in a pandemic, towns have looked for ways to create infrastructure to proactively address the virus after everyone was caught flat-footed once again by December’s massive surge in cases.
“Before we were kind of in the triage stage where we didn’t know much about the disease. We were just trying to do what we could as we learned from it,” Bass said. “We have to know that this is going to be here, and now we have to manage through it.”