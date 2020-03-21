Durland Fish, a retired professor from the Yale School of Public Health, has developed habits over the years to protect himself and his partner from the flu.
Now, as he self-quarantines at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Fish shares those easy, common sense ways that we all can use to reduce the chance we’ll be infected.
“I’ve been taking precautions for a number of years against influenza because I’m retired, I’m in my mid-70s and my partner is in her mid-70s, and she has a chronic lung disease and would have a serious problem with [contracting] influenza,” Fish said Tuesday. “So I’ve been taking precautions as a matter just of habit to try to prevent acquiring influenza, and I think these same precautions might be useful for coronavirus.”
The problem is that coronavirus can be spread not only through a cough or sneeze but that it can be caught from touching surfaces. “Although we don’t know how the virus survives on inanimate objects, we know that it does survive for some period of time,” he said. “This is another route of transmission that I think is often overlooked.”
The most important thing, as everyone has said, is to wash our hands frequently, but Fish said, “It’s not often stressed that this handwashing is only effective if it’s done with warm water and soap and if it’s done for a minimum of 20 seconds.” Then use the hand towel to turn off the faucet and open the door.
Speaking of opening doors, “I try to avoid touching any kind of a doorknob,” Fish said. “If I can open a door with my foot or an elbow … I’ll do it.” If he has to touch a doorknob, Fish, who’s right-handed, will use his left hand.
Another object to avoid touching is a handrail. Don’t just hold onto them out of habit, he said. Use them only if you need to keep your balance. “You don’t know if anyone’s sneezed on that rail or sneezed on their hand before they touched the rail, and sliding your hand down the rail is just accumulating who knows what,” Fish said. “So I don’t use rails unless I’m ready to fall.”
Another way Fish protects himself is by avoiding cash. “I don’t use money. I use credit cards exclusively, because you don’t know, when you’re handed a dollar bill as change at a store, wherever, you don’t know where that dollar’s been. Somebody could have sneezed on it just before you got it.” If he needs cash, he’ll get clean bills from the bank.
Fish also makes good use of his knuckles, if he has to touch an elevator button or some other button, “usually my little finger, left-hand knuckle, which is least likely to come in contact with my face.”
“You just have to think about what has anybody else touched and try to avoid that,” he said.
And carry a pen. “It’s ridiculous. You go to a pharmacy and get a prescription or something and you have to sign for the prescription and then you have to sign the credit card slip,” he said. Don’t use their pen. “Sick people go to pharmacies, and everyone’s using the same pen,” Fish said. If he has to sign an electronic pad, “I’ll use my left small-finger fingernail. … You can just scribble a signature on there, and you won’t have to touch a pen.”
It’s not always possible to avoid people who are sick, so Fish has a technique for avoiding their germs. “If someone sneezes around me, I’ll just immediately hold my breath … and I walk as far away as I can get before I inhale. That should avoid inhaling droplets or anything if you do it quick enough.”
Being polite can be protective too. “If you’re in a line and someone behind you is coughing and sneezing, you let them in front of you. Then they won’t be coughing on you; they’ll be coughing on somebody else.”
“These are some common precautions that, if you get in the habit of doing them, it’s free, it’s easy to do and I think it would help prevent transmission.”
Fish said there is no way to know how long the COVID-19 crisis will last, but said, “you have to follow the worst-case scenario.” He said the number of cases doubles every five to six days, “an exponential increase without any effective controls. … At that rate, I would expect to see 100,000 cases by May and 3,000-4,000 deaths in two months,” he said.
He said 50 to 60 percent of the population would have to be infected and develop antibodies for “herd immunity to take place.” Then, “that doubling time would go down.” But if half the U.S. population were infected, that could mean 2 million deaths, with just a 1 percent fatality rate, Fish said.
“I don’t see why it couldn’t happen. The idea is to use these methods — social distancing, quarantine — to try to stop the transmission rate. That’s what we’re trying to do. We won’t know that for weeks, perhaps months, because there’s a two-week incubation period. So even if transmission stopped today, you wouldn’t see any results for two weeks.”
Fish said that, “as far as is known,” becoming infected with COVID-19 will give immunity to the disease. “I don’t know how long the immunity lasts … but from what I’ve read, the situation in China … you only get it once, for a while at least.” But he said we don’t know whether the virus will mutate, as the flu does, requiring a vaccine each year.
And, while he’s not a physician, Fish said it might be a good idea to avoid becoming pregnant. “If you had a choice, I would put it off. You don’t want to be sick and pregnant at the same time,” he said.