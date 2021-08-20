Henri could knock out power for 10 days for some in CT, Eversource says

Tropical Storm Henri, which the National Weather Service says may produce “hurricane conditions” in Connecticut, could knock out power for up to 10 days, Eversource said Friday.
Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday before passing close to Connecticut over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Eversource, the state’s largest electrical supplier, has bumped its projection for the storm from a level four event to a level three, meaning up to 49 percent of customers could be without power for up to 10 days.
“This will be a very significant storm,” Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan said during a press conference in Hartford Friday afternoon. He said the path of the storm is expected to stretch nearly 70 miles from New Haven to Cape Cod.
The storm is expected to pass through the tri-state region as early as Saturday night or Sunday morning, bringing wind, rain and storm surges, the weather service said.
The weather service said the storm could bring “hurricane conditions” to parts of Connecticut and Long Island, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain that could lead to flooding throughout southern New England. Ocean swells from the storm are expected to last through the weekend and may bring potentially life-threatening surf and rip currents, the weather service said.
A hurricane watch has been issued for New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Fairfield County.
All of Connecticut’s shoreline is under a storm surge watch, meaning “there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline” over the next 48 hours, the weather service said.
“We have everybody all hands on deck, I have canceled all vacations so everybody is here working, and we will work until the last customer is back on,” Nolan said, speaking in front of a utility truck at Eversource’s headquarters.
The utility company is planning to bring in around 4,000 additional crews along with trailers and what Nolan described as military-style barracks to house them, along with thousands of hotel rooms. The utility plans to use the Crystal Mall in Waterford as a staging ground.
The utility CEO said he was concerned about the possibility of tree damage from the storm, and have “crews out right now” taking down problem trees. He also raised concern about the possibility flooding could disrupt the utility company’s gas service.
“I want to assure everyone here in Connecticut that we will do everything we can to restore their power as quickly as possible, but I do need to ask for patience,” Nolan said. “We really are facing a storm that I can’t recall ... some of the patterns that I’m seeing right now I have not really seen for several decades.”
A hurricane warning has been issued for the waters off Long Island, where the storm will likely result in “dangerous marine conditions,” the National Weather Service said.
A spokesman for Verizon said in a statement the telecommunications company “remains vigilant and prepared to keep customers connected,” during the storm. The company recommended people charge their phones and devices ahead of the storm and keep battery backups in case of power outages.