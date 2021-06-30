NEW MILFORD — After calculating a $2.2 million end-of-year budget surplus, town leaders have created a plan to spread these funds among 20 different capital projects and items.
These include the much anticipated high school roof project that recently came in roughly $870,000 over budget and a major steel removal project at the old Century Brass mill property.
Below is the list — organized from highest to lowest cost — presented by Mayor Pete Bass and approved by Town Council on Monday.
Steel removal at Century Brass — $875,000
New Milford High School roof additional costs — $450,000
New Milford police cars (three) — $165,000
Department of Public Works salt shed — $120,000
Capital reserve — $106,000
Town information technology upgrades (network and computer capabilities) — $100,000
Pension payment — $75,000
Health Department’s new digital health platform — $70,000
Lanesville fire substation oil separator — $60,000
New Milford fire capital for vehicles — $50,000
Parks and Recreation F150 truck — $33,500
Senior Center kitchen grease trap design grant (town payment portion) — $26,000
Social services vehicle to pick up food — $25,000
Senior Center bus grant (town payment portion) — $16,000
Sullivan Farms used vehicle to deliver produce from farm to the town’s food bank — $15,000
Hard materials for Youth Agency’s mental health clinic — $13,000
Leaf collection system for Parks and Recreation truck — $5,200
Rotary mower (“brush hog”) attachment — $3,800
Commercial backpack blowers (two) — $1,300
Commercial weed eaters (two)— $660
The total for these 20 items is $2,210,460.
The money going toward steel removal at Century Brass is one of the first steps in prepping the area for the town’s recently approved riverfront plan and has been the topic of discussion — and a successful town lawsuit— for several years. The steel must be removed before the town can use and repurpose the property. Town clean-up efforts have been ongoing for the past 21 years.
The council approved these preliminary estimates and expenditure plans, but a full audit on the surplus is ensuing and could change some details. Any leftover or adjusted funds will be put back into the capital reserve account, according to the council.
Last year, the town’s budget surplus was greater than this year’s, with initial estimates around $4 million.
Similarly, the town put some of that surplus money toward the initial high school roof estimate. The town planned to cover the $4.3 million plan by borrowing $1.2 million and then relying on state aid and the budget surplus to bridge the rest of the gap in cost.
Now, the town and school board will work together over the coming weeks to cover the extra unexpected costs associated with the project.
Other surplus spending on capital items last year included $500,000 in road work and $80,000 toward repairing and repainting the high school’s tennis courts. The town also spent money on information technology infrastructure and improvements last year— around $125,000— and put funds back in the capital reserve.