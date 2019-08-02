Here’s who got lucky hitting the lottery last month

One of the luckiest people to hit the lottery last month was Bruce Rosa, of Stamford.
That’s because he took home his second $100,000 prize by matching five numbers in CT Lottery’s Cash 5 game.
“Oh baby, I can't believe I did it again,” said Rosa after he confirmed his Cash5 ticket numbers were an exact match to the winning numbers drawn for July 5.
And it's no wonder. It was the second time in just over a year that Rosa beat the odds and won the Cash 5 top prize playing his own numbers.
The Cash 5 winning numbers drawn on July 5 were 4 - 16 - 17 - 23 - 33. Of the 4,000 winning tickets sold statewide, only one ticket – Rosa's – held a five number match worth $100,000.
After Rosa's first win on April 27, 2018, he continued to play Cash5 based on a tip passed on by his father-in-law.
“He told me to play the same numbers I won on before, but by one digit lower. I played the first three numbers that way. I messed up the fourth number (23), because I didn't have my glasses on, and decided to play the last number the same as before," Rosa said.
After the Cash5 drawing occurred, Rosa looked at the Lottery's website and saw there was one top prize winner.
"The winning numbers looked familiar, but I was too lazy to get out of bed to check my ticket," Rosa said. "The next morning, I checked my ticket and that's when I knew it was a match."
Rosa later went to CT Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill, accompanied by two close friends and his son-in-law. All were there to cheer Rosa's good fortune, and to partake in a celebratory lunch afterwards at a restaurant nearby.
Rosa's Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased at High Ridge Convenience Service at 910 High Ridge Road in Stamford. The retailer received a $1,000 bonus from the CT Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Other big winners in July were:
Brian Pineau, of Naugatuck; $20,000 on a 20X Cash ticket sold at Litchfield Mobil in Litchfield.
Wayne Wehmhoff, of Westport; $30,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk.
Jerome Robbins Jr., of New Haven; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at EZ Gas Mart in New Haven.
Francis Colligan, of New Haven; $100,000 on a $500,000 Extreme Cash ticket sold at Krauszer's in North Haven.
Chieng Kim Ky, of Fairfield; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at 5-O-Food Store & Deli in Fairfield.
Shamimbanu Shaikh, of Norwalk; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at Al's Convenience in Stamford.
John Rohaly, of Fairfield; $50,000 on a 5X The Money ticket sold at Swissland Farm in Bridgeport.
Kenneth Lane, of East Haven; $25,000 on a Money ticket sold at Alltown in Stratford
William Altieri, of Hamden; $100,000 on a Cash 5 ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Hamden.
Lauren Cumberledge, of Wallingford; $33,333 on a Triple Win ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Meriden.
Richard Bonfoey, of Stamford; $30,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at Al's Convenience in Stamford.
Mieczyslaw Karwowski, of Farmington; $100,000 on a Cash 5 ticket sold at West Cedar Grocery in Norwalk.
Michael Orawsky, of Brookfield; $32,550 on a Cash 5 ticket sold at Black Gold in Brookfield.
Scott Benincasa, of Danbury; $10,000 on a $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket sold at J & R Lake Ave in Danbury.
Rodimiro Cameros Recinos, of Danbury; $13,500 on a Keno ticket sold at Octane Mart in Danbury.
Paul Marchitto, of West Haven; $50,000 on a Money Bag Multiplier ticket sold at Krauszers Food Store in West Haven.
Peter Smith, of Milford; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Milford.
John Naveda, of Stamford; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at East Main Market in Stamford.
Angelina Liguori, of Hamden; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at Clinton Food Mart in Clinton.
Randy Diyulio, of East Haddam; $100,000 on a Cash 5 ticket sold at Citgo in East Haddam.
Mark Kubera, of West Haven; $10,000 on a Lucky Symbols ticket sold at Choe Foodmart in Milford.
Kemal Yildiz, of New Haven; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at 7 Eleven Store in New Haven.
Jonathan Petro, of North Haven; $30,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at North Haven Xtra Mart in North Haven.
Darin Lupi, of Brookfield; $30,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at J & M Variety in Norwalk.
Leslee Gilbert, of Portland; $10,000 on a $100,000 Cashword ticket sold at On The Go in Middletown.
James Goggins, of Ansonia; $10,000 on a $100,000 Cashword ticket sold at Derby Cigar Shop in Derby.
Rodolfo Guendica Corrales, of Norwalk; $75,000 on a 75 Grand ticket sold at J & M Variety in Norwalk.
Corrie Chiaraluce, of Milford; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at Fas Mart in West Haven.
Joel Tanis, of Oxford; $25,000 on a $250,000 Cashword ticket sold at Thapa Convenience in Waterbury.
Andrew Ciambriello, of Stratord; $50,000 on a $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket sold at Alltown Nichols Avenue in Trumbull.
John Allen, of West Haven; $10,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at Hir Mobil On The Run in Windsor.
Evelyn Miller, of New Haven; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at George Street Deli in New Haven.
James Floyd Jr., of Oakdale; $25,000 on a Premiere Play sold at S & S Minimart in West Haven.
Benjamin Ferrie, of Woodbridge; $10,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at Family Mobil in Seymour.
Bobby Wilson, of Danbury; $10,000 on a $100,000 Cashword ticket sold at All Star Energy in Danbury.
Scottina Burden Bookhardt, of Norwalk; $30,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at Turind in Bridgeport.
Dania Mckinnon, of Shelton; $50,000 on a Powerball ticket sold at Monts Mart BP in Shelton.
Darnell Lewis, of Bridgeport; $25,000 on a Cashword ticket sold atSuccess Corner Deli & Variety in Bridgeport.
Robert Mayes, of Stamford; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at Cove Variety in Stamford.
Jose Silverio, of Bridgeport; $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at E & M Park Fuels in Bridgeport.
Paul McCraven, of Cheshire; $30,000 on a 30X Cash ticket sold at One Stop Convenience in Hamden.
Thomas Tarascio, of South Windsor; $100,000 on a Keno ticket sold at Lyme Tavern Cafe in Niantic.
Mark Etheridge, of Middletown, $10,000 on a 10X Cash ticket sold at Whiskey Pete’s in Middletown.