HHC Heart & Vascular Institute in Torrington has new Winsted location

WINSTED — The Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute in Torrington has opened a third location at the new health center, 80 South Main Street, Suite 202, Winsted. Cardiologists Carrie Wolfberg, MD, FACC, and Joseph Abreu, MD, FACC, will be holding office hours there for new and existing patients on Fridays.
Hartford HealthCare Heart and Vascular Institute also has a specialty care office at 76 Watertown Road, Thomaston, in addition to the main location at 1215 New Litchfield Street, Torrington. The practice features board certified cardiologists.
Hartford HealthCare’s new healthcare center opened in January at the corner of Routes 8 and 44 in Winsted. The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility features an Emergency Department with Lifestar helipad, CT scanner, mammography, occupational and physical therapy, cardiac and pulmonary rehab services, primary care providers and many other specialty care services and specialists.
For information and appointments, call 860- 489-1132.