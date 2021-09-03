Historic Walking Tour coming to Roxbury

ROXBURY — The Roxbury Historic District Commission and the Friends of the Roxbury Library (aka The Next Chapter) will host their Historic Walking Tour of about 35 buildings on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.
Docents (some of whom are currently residing in the homes) will take groups of about 10 around the historic district, describing facts about the people who lived in these homes — some dating from 1740. A tour book prepared recently by a historian will be available with facts and pictures for $20. The homes are viewed only from the outside. The rain date is Oct. 17.
The tour, which should take about an hour, costs $15 per person, with tickets purchased at the time of the event outside at the Roxbury Town Hall. Those taking the tour are advised to park at the Town Hall and wear comfortable shoes. For safety, the tour will abide by whatever COVID CDC rules are, at the time for outdoor events.
Proceeds will go to the Friends of the Roxbury Library, which provides for the funding of books, programs, materials and technology for the Minor Memorial Library. The Hodge Memorial Library, circa 1937, is on the tour and will be open to the public so that people attending the tour may visit the Friends’ new bookstore, The Next Chapter. The store sells slightly used books and will also have copies of the tour book for sale.