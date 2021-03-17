Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville installs new officers

TERRYVILLE — The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church has installed eight new officers.
The new officers are: Randy Krampitz (president), Steve Ayers (vice president), Bonnie Hendrickson (recording secretary), Brian Lassy (treasurer), Cathy Wollenberg (financial secretary), Paul Arbesman and Gene Giblin (chairmen of the Elders), Jennifer Ayers (chairman of the Board of Education and Youth)
Holy Trinity serves as the home base for the “Orphan Grain Train (OGT)” New England branch. Items are collected for OGT at the local warehouse for overseas shipments and its locally-donated lending (i.e. durable medical supplies) program. In 2020, OGT from the Terryville Warehouse shipped to Appalachia, Kyrgyzstan, Trinidad, Moldova, Panama, Bristol Hospital and the Veterans Administration.
Worship is at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the church, 8 Maple Street. COVID-19 safety measures are in practice. The services can be viewed live at facebook.com/holytrinityterryvillect/live/. The church may be reached at 860-582-0723.