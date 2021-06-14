KENT — In-person events return at House of Books. The summer lineup includes Kerri Arsenault, Kurt Andersen, Amy Poeppel, and Fiona Davis, among other award-winning authors and local luminaries. “We’re very lucky to have a slew of talented writers with recent books right here in the Litchfield Hills,” says Katharine Otis, marketing and events coordinator of House of Books. “As we take our first steps back into the world of live events, we want to put a spotlight on our local authors.”
House of Books will also be hosting a summer book club focused on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. "Ever since it came out in 2018, this book has stayed near the top of our monthly bestseller list," says Benjamin Rybeck, general manager of House of Books.
The summer book club will be split into three parts, beginning with “Roots.” The first meeting will be June 23 at 6 p.m., with subsequent meetings on July 21 and Aug. 18, also at 6 p.m. With a weekly in-person story time for children every Saturday morning on the scenic patio of Swyft Restaurant (right next door to the bookshop), there’s something for all ages at House of Books.
Virtual events aren’t going away entirely. House of Books has a virtual event scheduled with Robert Kolker, author of “Hidden Valley Road,” on Thursday, June 24 at 7 p.m. House of Books is actively adding virtual and in-person events daily.
In-person events will kick off on Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. with Kerri Arsenault, author of “Mill Town,” in conversation with Orion Magazine editor Sumanth Prabhaker. Events will take place outdoors at Kent Barns, the revitalized shopping and arts center in downtown Kent.
To learn more, visit www.houseofbooksct.com.