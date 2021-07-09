Tropical Storm Elsa inundated Connecticut with rain early Friday, causing flooding that left some drivers stranded and thousands without power.

As the rains gave way to sunny skies in the afternoon, some communities reported more than four inches of rainfall over the last twelve hours.

An urban area and small stream flood warning remains in effect for southern Fairfield; Middlesex; New Haven and western New London counties through 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Here are the rainfall totals reported throughout the state in a twelve-hour period as of a little before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Stamford - 5.1 inches

Bridgeport airport - 3.68 inches

Shelton - 3.66 inches

Stratford - 3.56 inches

Greenwich - 2.23 inches

New Canaan - 1.91 inches

Danbury - 1.64 inches

Ridgefield - 1.58 inches

Fairfield - 1.55 inches

Weston - 1.53 inches

Brookfield - 1.38 inches

Middlefield - 3.98 inches

Durham - 1.86 inches

Milford - 4.82 inches

Hamden - 3.07 inches

New Haven - 3.05 inches

East Haven - 2.94 inches

Woodbridge - 2.6 inches

Branford - 2.55 inches

West Haven - 2.55 inches

Bethany - 2.38 inches

Meriden airport - 1.93 inches

Wallingford - 1.88 inches

Waterbury airport - 1.08 inches

Norwich - 2.21 inches

New London - 1.69 inches

Groton airport - 1.53 inches

Connecticut Media Group