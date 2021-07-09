Tropical Storm Elsa inundated Connecticut with rain early Friday, causing flooding that left some drivers stranded and thousands without power.
As the rains gave way to sunny skies in the afternoon, some communities reported more than four inches of rainfall over the last twelve hours.
An urban area and small stream flood warning remains in effect for southern Fairfield; Middlesex; New Haven and western New London counties through 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Here are the rainfall totals reported throughout the state in a twelve-hour period as of a little before 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Stamford - 5.1 inches
Bridgeport airport - 3.68 inches
Shelton - 3.66 inches
Stratford - 3.56 inches
Greenwich - 2.23 inches
New Canaan - 1.91 inches
Danbury - 1.64 inches
Ridgefield - 1.58 inches
Fairfield - 1.55 inches
Weston - 1.53 inches
Brookfield - 1.38 inches
Middlefield - 3.98 inches
Durham - 1.86 inches
Milford - 4.82 inches
Hamden - 3.07 inches
New Haven - 3.05 inches
East Haven - 2.94 inches
Woodbridge - 2.6 inches
Branford - 2.55 inches
West Haven - 2.55 inches
Bethany - 2.38 inches
Meriden airport - 1.93 inches
Wallingford - 1.88 inches
Waterbury airport - 1.08 inches
Norwich - 2.21 inches
New London - 1.69 inches
Groton airport - 1.53 inches