Hundreds without power after storms hit parts of CT

Another round of rain and thunderstorms hit parts of Connecticut late Wednesday afternoon, causing hundreds of power outages.
As of a little after 5:15 p.m., more than 530 power outages were reported statewide, according to Eversource, the state’s largest electricity supplier. Nearly 200 of the outages were reported in East Hartford, where the storm was spotted. Another 241 outages were reported in Old Lyme, in New London County.
Mitch Gross, a spokesman for Eversource, said the outages in Old Lyme are storm related and were caused by tree limbs down on wires. He said power restoration is expected by 6:45 p.m.
Litchfield County could see showers and thunderstorms through the evening hours, the National Weather Service said.
“Some showers or thunderstorms may contain locally heavy downpours, which may result in ponding of water on roadways and low-lying areas, as well in areas of poor drainage,” the agency said.
The agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Hartford County and part of neighboring Tolland County just after 4 p.m.
The agency said a storm was detected over East Hartford. The storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 60 mph with damage to trees and power lines expected.
A second severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for southeastnern New Haven and Southern Middlesex Counties in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service said a line of severe storms “were located along a line eextending from North Madison to North Branford” moving south.
The storms were expected to bring wind gusts up to 60 mph along with half-dollar size hail.
Meanwhile, parts of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties remain under a heat advisory, as heat indexes push into the 90s.
The scorching weather pushed dozens of schools to dismiss students early again on Wednesday, with some citing the need to wear masks as a concern.
Thunderstorms already dumped rain across the region Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. In South Windsor and Hartford, the storms knocked down trees, according to unconfirmed reports to the National Weather Service, and in Hartford wind gusts up to 37 mph were recorded.
As the storms passed over the state, power outages briefly spiked over 1,200 Tuesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the region on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80’s and sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.
Another chance of showers exists on Friday with temperatures in the 70’s expected over the weekend.