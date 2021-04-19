CANAAN — Environmental educator Shamu Sadeh will lead an in-person walk to explore the springtime forest on Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m.
Hosted by David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Canaan, the walk will take place on the grounds of the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center, which has over 400 acres of woods. This program will be limited to 20 participants and registration, wearing masks, and social distancing will be required. To register and receive the meetup spot, call the library at 860-824-7424 or visit Hunt Library.org or its Facebook page.
Sadeh has been a professor of environmental studies, farmer, Jewish educator, writer, and wilderness guide. He holds a B.A. from Bowdoin College, a master’s degree in environmental studies from University of Montana, and an Ed.D. in educational leadership from Portland State University. He co-founded and has directed the Adamah Farm and fellowship for the past 13 years. He has taught environmental studies, farming and Jewish spirituality at Berkshire Community College, Wild Rockies Field Institute, Portland State University, Wake Forest Divinity School, and the Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center. He lives with his wife and kids in Falls Village.