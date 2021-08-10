CORNWALL — A bank robber was quickly apprehended last week when police say a witness took a photo of his getaway car and the teller recognized him from a similar incident nearby, according to his arrest affidavit.
State police on Friday arrested Jay Puzinski, 48, of Winsted, about an hour after they say he attempted to rob a Cornwall bank.
Police said they believe the robbery is connected with a similar incident in Sharon, and said last week they’re still looking for a second suspect.
State police responded to a reported attempted robbery at the National Iron Bank in Cornwall around 3:45 p.m. Friday.
A bank teller told troopers she was approached by a man who was around 5-foot-5 with short spiked hair, who she believed to be about 30 years old.
“As soon as I saw him, I knew it was a robbery,” the woman told state police in a statement, according to the affidavit. The woman said she recognized the man from his description in the media from the bank robbery in Sharon and knew “that this was the same guy,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police the man came behind her station and demanded money, the affidavit said. She told police the bank was getting ready to close and didn’t have much cash. The man searched her station and another one before running away on Route 4 without getting any money, the affidavit said.
The woman told police she didn’t see him get into a vehicle. However, the arrest affidavit said a witness saw the man jump into a dark-colored SUV and took a picture of the vehicle.
State police said they used this information and video surveillance to identify the vehicle as a gray Subaru Forester, and put out the description along with its license plate.
A state trooper spotted the Subaru heading eastbound on Route 44, according to the affidavit. The trooper noted recognizing the car as well as the stickers on its rear window, the affidavit said.
Police pursued the vehicle and pulled over the driver, who was identified as Puzinski, the affidavit said.
Puzinski was charged with criminal attempt at second-degree robbery and other offenses. He was held on $50,000 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Torrington on Aug. 20.
The car was seized and towed to Troop B, according to the affidavit.