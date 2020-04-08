BANTAM — Arethusa Farm Dairy announced recently that three of their Connecticut-made cheeses took top honors at the World Championship Cheese Contest 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Tapping Reeve won first place in the “Natural Rinded Cheddar” category, Karlie’s Gratitude took first place and Arethusa Camembert took second place in the “Camembert” category.
This year the World Championship Cheese Contest had 3,667 entries from 26 nations. Judges come from all over the world where the best cheeses are produced.
“We are thrilled to be competing on an international level with cheese producers that have been making cheeses for decades if not generations,” said head cheesemaker Matt Benham.
Both Karlie’s Gratitude and Arethusa Camembert are bloomy, rinded cheeses, meaning that the surface is coated in an edible white mold. While Arethusa Camembert is buttery and milky with a pudgy texture, Karlie’s Gratitude is more mushroomy and earthy and becomes creamy and spreadable as it ages.
Tapping Reeve ages for up to two years and has notes of melted butter and warm broth. It is named after a colonial lawyer who opened the first law school in all of the United States right down the road from Arethusa Farm in Litchfield.
Originally established by the Webster family in 1868, Arethusa Farm is built upon some 150 years of dairying heritage. In 1999, current owners George Malkemus and Tony Yurgaitis bought the farm and over the past two decades have developed a standard of care that puts the well-being of the cows at the center of everything they do. Arethusa Farm believes that exceptional cheese starts with exceptional milk.
“These awards allow us to bring more attention to Connecticut dairies and the great cheeses being made in our area. We hope that people will be inspired to continue supporting their local farming community,” notes co-owner Tony Yurgaitis.