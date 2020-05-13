FALLS VILLAGE — What was formerly called the “Homegrown Plant Sale,” a popular Spring fundraiser for the David M. Hunt Library that began in 2009, has now accommodated the need for safety when groups congregate. The name of the event has been changed this year to the “Victory Garden Plant Sale” in an expression of hope.
The event will be held on the lawns of David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street in Falls Village on the weekend of May 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Organizers Bosco Schell and Ruth Guimarro said a large tent will be pitched on the lawn and the Library will require all visitors to wear protective masks and to stay six feet apart. Volunteers will limit the number of people in the plant tent at any given time. Purchases will be conducted with a minimum of physical interaction and payment by check is encouraged.
Guimarro said, “More people are gardening now and, in the small town of Falls Village, there are many residents who attend the plant sale to donate some of their own plants and choose others to take home.”
“I lived on a farm and always enjoyed digging in the dirt. I owned a flower shop in Canaan called the Country Florist and when I retired, I focused my passion on growing tomatoes. One year I raised 1200 tomato plants for this sale,” she said.
Schell noted that local growers, gardeners, and CSAs will provide a wide variety of plants for visitors to create their own Victory Garden, including 17 varieties of tomatoes and other vegetables, annuals, perennials and gardening books. The agriculture department of Housatonic Valley Regional High School is providing 200 geraniums for the library to sell and share the proceeds with, and as a special addition this year, flower-arranging vases, colorful and exotic Canna Lily bulbs and houseplant cuttings from Bunny Williams’ greenhouse will be available.
Williams, a designer, gardener and author who is a mainstay in Falls Village, where she opened the Garden Conservatory shop on Main Street in 2019, would have been giving tours of her 12 acres of a beautifully landscaped garden to benefit the Women’s Support Services through the fundraiser Trade Secrets. The WSS, a nonprofit domestic violence agency based in Sharon, serves Northwest Connecticut and the surrounding communities in New York and Massachusetts. The event was canceled but Williams plans to offer a virtual tour of her gardens.
Williams said, “We made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Trade Secrets due to the terrible virus affecting our entire country. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, and while we cannot come together to celebrate, we are excited to give a live video tour of the Connecticut garden on Sunday, May 17 at 4 p.m. Please join us and consider a contribution to our GoFundMe page to help support Women’s Support Services. In this very difficult time, its services are needed more than ever. Please stay safe and we hope you will enjoy the tour.”
According to her website, www.bunnywilliams.com/, “The property of Bunny Williams and John Rosselli encompasses 12 acres of varied gardens, including woodland, vegetable, parterre, orchard, perennial borders and many container displays that surround the 1840’s Federal home.”
Donated plants can be dropped off at the library on Friday, May 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. Perennials, annuals, houseplants, decorative pots, and garden accessories are welcome. Early drop-offs may be placed by the Library’s back door and it is requested that donors name label their plants.
David M. Hunt Library is located at 63 Main Street, Falls Village. The library is currently open for curbside service only on Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For more information, call the library at 860-824-7424 or visit www.huntlibrary.org.