In Litchfield, Forman teachers making reusable mask covers for health workers

LITCHFIELD — Forman School, while managing its own ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis, has found a meaningful way to contribute to the effort to stop and contain the spread of the virus. Using basic materials, a group of Forman teachers are making washable, reusable mask covers so that precious masks can be used more than once, said an email from the school.
Due to the crisis, health care workers on the front lines of the disease are being asked to use disposable, single-use masks more than once. Forman’s extended community includes doctors, paramedics, and nurses who are directly affected by this emergency policy.
Teachers Jane Benson, whose daughter is a paramedic in New Haven, and Sandra Garcia sprang into action. “We’ve made quite a few and the medical staff are so appreciative,” says Garcia. “These covers will ensure that their disposable masks will stay effective longer and the covers can be washed and sterilized and used again.”
The materials required are 100 percent cotton fabric sheets, in 10”x10” squares, and ¼” elastic bands. Other members of the Forman family have donated supplies and their sewing skills.
Forman is also disseminating information to encourage other members of their community to start sewing mask covers. You can follow this link, www.weneedmasks.org/sew-a-mask/ to see how to make a mask cover.
And here is a link to a national list of hospitals that are accepting these donated mask covers, www.weneedmasks.org/list/. For gathering materials, many local and national crafting supply stores are giving away pieces of cotton fabric.
“It does not surprise me that our faculty has responded in this way,” says Forman Head of School Adam K. Man. “Two of our school’s main values, respect, and kindness, are important in every day life and essential in a crisis.”
For more information on Forman School visit www.formanschool.org.