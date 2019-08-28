LITCHFIELD — “The Spirituality of Vulnerability: The Agony and Ecstasy of Henri Nouwen” will be offered at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center, 229 E Litchfield Road, Litchfield, on Friday, Sept. 6, (with 6 p.m. dinner) to Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. Michael Higgins, Ph.D. will be the presenter.
In this program, participants will learn about Nouwen’s viewpoint on the irreversible and embracing love of God as well as his own inadequacies as he struggled to know God’s love. Nouwen’s personal example defines the landscape of the deepest of human yearnings.
Higgins is currently a Distinguished Professor of Catholic Thought at Sacred Heart University. He is also us an author, scholar, Vatican Affairs Specialist for The Globe and Mail, Papal Commentator for the CTV Network, educator, CBC Radio documentarian, columnist, and former senior academic administrator.
For fees and further information visit, www.wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or email programs@wisdomhouse.org.