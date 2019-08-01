‘Insects of the Night’ is focus of Flanders program

On Friday Aug. 16, Michael McAloon a PhD candidate in Entomology will lead a program at Flanders to explore the world of night time insects. The program consists of a short talk followed by a walk to observe, identify and collect these fascinating nocturnal insects. All ages and families ae welcome. Attendees should bring along a headlamp or flashlight to maneuver in the darkness and a sense of adventure! The program will be held at 8 PM that evening starting at the Flanders’ Studio located at the intersection of Flanders and Church Hill Road in Woodbury. The cost is $10 for members or $15 for non-members. Those interested may register online at www.flandersnaturecenter.org or call 203-263-3711, ext. 12, for more information. Pictured is a luna moth.