Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington hosts ecology walk

WASHINGTON — A Ecology Walk with the Institute for American Indian Studies at 38 Curtis Road will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
This walk incorporates the concept of “two-eyed seeing.” This concept is known as “Etuaptmumk” that combines the strength of traditional Indigenous knowledge with Western scientific knowledge, an announcement said.
Darlene Kascak, education director from the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, and IAIS educator and ecologist Susan Scherf, will guide participants along the museum trails. Participants will learn about the Native American belief that the land connects people to the Earth and to all living things. They will also learn about ecology and what Western science has discovered.
Following the walk, there will be a discussion held in the museum’s replicated 16th-century Algonkian Village about how to incorporate the concept of “two-eyed seeing” into everyday life. Participants are advised to wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. All CDC regulations will be followed; social distancing and masks are required to participate in this in-person event.
The price is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $11 for children, and $5 for IAIS members. To make a reservation, go to events@iaismuseum.org and click on “events.” For questions, call the museum at 860-868-0518 or email events@iaismuseum.org.