LITCHFIELD — The colors of the rainbow became very bright and visible on North Lake Street in Litchfield, as about two dozen people got together to re-paint a crosswalk in the Pride colors.
The purpose of the initiative, which was planned for Pride month, is to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Litchfield mom Sarah Carr who spearheaded the effort with Julie Lombardi, also of Litchfield, said, “A lot of kids are looking for signs when they’re trying to figure out their identity. The more positive signs we can put out there, the easier we can make kids’ lives.”
Several months ago, Carr and Lombardi, who both have teenagers who identify as LGBTQ+, formed a group called Litchfield Pride — and also a Facebook page with the same name. The page has more than 270 members. Through a fund-raising page, the women also raised about $1,900 for expenses for the crosswalk repainting, according to Carr.
However, Litchfield Pride didn’t end up using most of the money raised since a local paint store donated the paint for the project. Also, the town has instructed the Pride group to use house paint for the crosswalk, instead of road paint, since the rainbow crosswalk will be temporary. It will eventually be repainted its original colors — black and white.
The only costs for the repainting done Sunday were about $90, for paintbrushes and supplies.
Litchfield Pride is considering putting the leftover funds into initiatives to promote the Pride community in the Litchfield schools, according to Carr.
“We would like to create some rainbow murals or some other way to get visibility for these kids,” Carr said. “We had a lot of luck with teachers displaying Litchfield Pride signs in their classrooms.”
She added the group also is considering purchasing books this fall that support the Pride community, to donate to teachers.
Under the beating 90-degree sun, the group painted one side of the crosswalk Sunday morning and then returned in the afternoon to paint the other side. While some were painting, others directed traffic.
Lombardi’s son, 15-year-old Luke Lombardi, said it means a lot to him to have the rainbow-colored crosswalk.
“I’m gay and I know from experience that a little goes a long way with helping others like me feel accepted in a community,” said Luke, while he painted.
Litchfield resident Sarah Reynolds said it’s “super important” for communities to have visible signs of support for members of the LGBTQ+ population — particularly for young people.
“Unfortunately, some kids aren’t supported at home or at their school and if you do something this small, like painting a crosswalk or putting Litchfield Pride signs in yards — when those kids are on the school bus and they look out the window and they see a sign such as a rainbow crosswalk — it matters. It really matters,” Reynolds said.
The overall goal “is to create a community that’s accepting of everyone,” added Reynolds, a teacher in Torrington. She said Torrington teachers share the same goal as Litchfield Pride, and are working on getting LGBTQ+-friendly books into the schools’ libraries.
“I think things are changing for the better,” Reynolds added.