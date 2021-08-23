WATERTOWN — While Tropical Storm Henri may not have caused as much damage as expected, to Jasmine Benjamin Jeffrey, it definitely left its mark.
A tree fell across her restaurant, Cara-Bean, at 49 DeForest St. , Sunday morning. While there were no injuries, the tree destroyed her vent hood, which she uses for cooking, she said.
According to Benjamin Jeffrey, it was business as usual Sunday morning when around 10:30 a.m., a customer ran over to her, saying he heard a loud cracking outside.
“He said it sounds like a tree is splitting and it looks like it’s going to break,” said Benjamin Jeffrey, a Watertown resident. “We were like ‘What?’”
When her employees ran outside to see what was going on, they discovered a large tree had fallen across the side of the store, splitting in half.
“Half ended up on our business and completely took out our vent hood. We still heard the crackling and splitting when we were out there,” Benjamin Jeffrey said. “It will need to be replaced.”
She immediately got everyone out of the store and closed for the rest of the day.
“Everyone had to move their cars,” she said. “We had to clear the area.”
The business is usually closed Mondays but she’s trying to determine whether she can reopen Tuesday.
The tree is on town property, she said. It’s part of the old town hall.
“So we have to wait for the town to access the damage,” according to Benjamin Jeffrey.
“I think it will mostly fall on them taking the tree off,” she added, in regard to the 2-year-old business. She’s in the process of opening a new location of the business in Litchfield, on North Street.
Her landlord, Sanjay Patel, is a pharmacist at Health Complex Pharmacy, at 55 DeForest St. .
Patel said a tree company was headed over Monday to see about removing the tree.
“It doesn’t look like anything happened to the building,” he said. “It’s just leaning on the building.”
He added there were not too many branches that came down along with the tree — even on any other area of the parking lot.
“It’s kind of strange that it just happened that way,” he said, adding that it’s very good that no one was hurt.
“This is our first experience with storm damage,” Benjamin Jeffrey said. “It was so crazy because everyone in town was like ‘this is a bust, nothing happened.’”