Jahana Hayes vows to be ‘voice’ for pandemic front-line workers

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said she wants to be a voice for front-line workers who have continued to provide services to the public throughout the pandemic.
In a conference call this week, Hayes, a Democrat who represents Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, addressed front-line workers and spoke with members of AFSCME Council 4, a union that represents 30,000 employees across the state.
She also addressed the impact of the American Rescue Plan on Connecticut’s recovery from COVID-19. She said it has been imperative that the plan, which has been providing immediate aid to state and local governments, continue to help front-line workers “on the ground.”
Connecticut will gain about $2.9 billion in aid and about $1.6 billion will go to municipalities as a result of the plan, according to Hayes.
“That is significant as we are trying to recover from the impacts of COVID. This money can be used to provide premium pay for essential workers,” she said.
The is work needed to save jobs and protect families continues, Hayes said. The plan has provisions for expanding paid family and medical leave so workers impacted by COVID can still take care of their families, according to Hayes.
She said she wants to reassure front-line workers that, in the same way they’ve worked throughout the pandemic, the country stands behind them.
“Those workers at the beginning risked their health and safety to continue to provide services in our community and I want to make sure that we are there for them,” she said.
Litchfield resident Joe Manes, who is retired from the Torrington public school system and works for the Torrington Public Works Department, said he’s grateful for the plan as it relates to school funding.
“(The American Rescue Plan) provides $350 billion to state and local governments across the country, with Connecticut receiving approximately $4 billion, including $1.1 billion for K through 12 funding,” he said. “This funding will help alleviate extra costs incurred as a result of the pandemic, reduce layoffs in services in boards of education. These funds bring stability to public local government and boards of ed.”
Additionally, he said the plan provides funding for vaccine education and distribution. “These resources have helped bring stability and safety to working families that have been on the front lines for the last year by helping speed up vaccine timelines,” he said. “(The plan) also provides funding for education and distribution, which will help get the vaccine into more people in the public.”
Hayes spoke of correction officers who worked through the pandemic — “long shifts, overtime, covering for co-workers as they were out sick, caring for sick individuals,” she said. “We have to make sure that those jobs are protected on the other side of this pandemic.”
Unionville resident Sean Howard, a correction officer at Cheshire Correctional Institute, said since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1,000 correction officers and more than 4,100 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, 17 offenders have died with COVID, he said.
He said the plan allocates $140 million to support the mental health of health care professionals and public safety officers.
Hayes said while she views the American Rescue Plan as “immediate relief,” she’ll continue to legislate long-term to protect workers and jobs, and make sure services in local communities remain.
“What we saw at the beginning of this pandemic is a heightened sense of awareness about making sure that our communities were safe and that we didn’t have pockets of vulnerable people in our community — and that only happens when we have clean and safe neighborhoods, active police forces, and strong schools. All those things can only happen with strong partnerships between state and local governments and with the federal government, so I will continue to be a voice for those people in our communities for the workers who are actually delivering those services.”