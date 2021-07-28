‘Jazz in Gardens’ series to continue in Torrington

TORRINGTON --- The Torrington Historical Society’s “Jazz in the Gardens” series will continue on Friday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the Kris Jensen Jazz All Stars.
This outdoor performance will be set amidst the gardens of the society’s historic Hotchkiss-Fyler House Museum at 192 Main Street. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and are also welcome to bring refreshments.
Tickets are $12 for society members, $15 for others. To purchase a ticket, visit thsjazzkrisjensen.eventbrite.com. The rain date is Aug. 20.
Saxophonist Jensen and his Jazz All Stars will present an evening of music, drawing from the great American songbook in a program ranging from swing standards to blues, soul and pop classics. Performing along with him will be vocalist Linda Ransom, pianist Doug Schlink, drummer Jocelyn Pleasant and bassist Stephen Porter.
For more information, visit torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.