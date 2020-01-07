BRIDGEPORT — After more than seven months since Jennifer Dulos vanished, police said Tuesday they have gathered enough evidence to declare the missing New Canaan mother dead and charge three people in connection with her homicide.
The 51-year-old mother of five likely suffered a “non-survivable” injury, according to Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner James R. Gill, as detailed in arrest warrants released Tuesday.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 52, faces new charges of capital murder, murder and kidnapping, while his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, and his former attorney, Kent Douglas Mawhinney, 54, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Carrie Luft, a spokeswoman for Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends, thanked authorities for their “diligent, painstaking work,” and said “we believe the arrest warrants will speak for themselves.”
“Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure,” she said. “Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss.”
The medical examiner described Jennifer Dulos’ death as a “homicide of violence” that likely included traumatic blunt-force injuries such as bludgeoning and stabbing.
The warrant describes Jennifer Dulos being bound with zip ties during the alleged attack. Four ties were used, the warrant states, and two were found with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.
“It appears the zip ties were used to secure and incapacitate Jennifer Dulos,” the warrant reads. “It is reasonable that Jennifer Dulos was alive at the time the zip ties were attached to restrain her movements and to prevent her escape.”
Fotis Dulos and Troconis had been free on bail after previously being charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the May 24 disappearance.
READ MORE: The case against Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis
READ MORE: Tracing Fotis Dulos’ movements the day Jennifer Dulos vanished
READ MORE: Former Fotis Dulos attorney accused of spousal rape, wanting his wife ‘dead’
READ MORE: Court filing: Fotis Dulos offered house as sex pad to help mend lawyer’s marriage
Fotis Dulos is now being held on $6 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in state Superior Court in Stamford, where his attorney, Norm Pattis, expects him to post bail.
Troconis and Mawhinney were each held on $2 million bond and will also be arraigned Wednesday in Stamford.
“We are very encouraged by our preliminary review of the warrants,” Pattis said during a Tuesday press conference at his New Haven office. He called on the state to “prove” that Jennifer Dulos “is, in fact, dead.”
“If this is all the state’s got, we wonder why it bothered,” Pattis said. “We are very confident in our odds at trial and we look forward to meeting these allegations in open court, beginning (Wednesday).”
Fotis Dulos’ arrest warrant includes little information from him, stating he “has provided absolutely no cooperation to law enforcement in their investigation into Jennifer’s disappearance.”
Instead, much of the warrant details conflicting statements made by Troconis.
For instance, Troconis first told police that she was with Fotis Dulos until 8:15 a.m. the morning of the disappearance, and that she spent the morning with him at his Farmington home. Pattis had originally used this information as an alibi for his client.
But when police told Troconis evidence showed Fotis Dulos was not there, the warrant said, she covered her face with her hands, wiped her eyes and tried to change the subject.
She eventually admitted to lying and told investigators Fotis Dulos wasn’t home when she woke up that morning, according to the warrant.
When asked if there was tension between her and Fotis Dulos because of his impending divorce, Troconis said, “we fight all the time.” Fotis Dulos once told Troconis, “sometimes, I hope she disappears,” referring to his estranged wife, according to the warrant.
Mawhinney was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon when state troopers pulled him from his vehicle at gunpoint in Tolland. Authorities had been looking for him in Hartford courthouses earlier in the day.
During his Tuesday afternoon press conference, Pattis called Mawhinney’s arrest a surprise.
Mawhinney, a South Windsor lawyer who represented Fotis Dulos in the $2.5 million lawsuits filed by his mother-in-law, had previously been charged with violating a protective order in his own divorce. He was accused of having Fotis Dulos contact his estranged wife on his behalf, according to his arrest warrant.
He was also charged last January with sexual assault in a spousal or cohabiting relationship, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct, state judicial records show.
Mawhinney’s wife alleged her husband wanted her “dead.”
Soon after Fotis Dulos was initially charged in his own wife’s disappearance, Mawhinney requested to be removed as his civil attorney.
William Murray replaced Mawhinney and represented Fotis Dulos in the two-day civil trial last month in Hartford. On Tuesday, Murray said he believes his client is innocent.
“I don’t think he did it,” Murray said. “I think he’s innocent. Something weird obviously went on, but I’d be interested in seeing what the arrest warrants say.”
“The new arrest shouldn’t affect Mr. Dulos’ credibility as a witness in the trial,” Murray added.
Shortly after Fotis Dulos was taken into custody Tuesday on the new charges, New Canaan police tweeted “Justice!”
According to arrest warrants, police believe Fotis Dulos was “lying in wait” when Jennifer Dulos arrived home from dropping off their children at school in New Canaan around 8:05 a.m. May 24.
Inside the home, police found Jennifer Dulos’ blood on one garage wall, the garage door and in two separate sinks, the warrants state.
Lauren Almeida, the babysitter for the Dulos children, said she noticed many rolls of paper towels were missing when she arrived at Jennifer Dulos’ Welles Lane home the morning of the alleged attack, the warrants said.
Later in the day, Almeida said she tried several times but could not reach Jennifer Dulos.
“Immediately, my stomach sank,” she said. “In the almost seven years that I have worked for Jennifer, I never ever had a hard time reaching her.”
Police said two people resembling Fotis Dulos and Troconis were captured on video in Hartford later that night around the time Jennifer Dulos was reported missing.
A man police contend is Fotis Dulos was seen on the videos dumping bags that were later determined to contain his wife’s blood and clothing, the warrants said.
A separate arrest warrant said Fotis Dulos and Troconis took a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck belonging to a Fore Group employee to a car wash in the days after the disappearance. Police said in the warrant that they believe Fotis Dulos drove the truck to New Canaan the morning of the disappearance.
Fotis Dulos also urged the employee to remove the seats, which were later found to contain his wife’s blood, according to the warrant.
However, Pattis has offered alternative explanations for the disappearance that have led to a gag order being issued in the case, which state police cited in why the agency did not take questions at Tuesday’s press conference.
Pattis, who appealed the gag order last month to the state Supreme Court, has said his defense team was investigating whether Jennifer Dulos purposely vanished to get back at her husband much like the novel “Gone Girl,” by Gillian Flynn.
Pattis has also publicly questioned whether Jennifer Dulos was seriously ill based on $14,000 worth of medical bills his client received in the months leading up to her disappearance and suggested she could have perpetrated a “revenge suicide” plot.
Staff writers Jim Shay and Ben Lambert contributed to this report.