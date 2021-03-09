NEW MILFORD — The newest location of Jersey Mike’s Subs in town was packed Monday afternoon with friends and family of the store’s team. The franchise, at 169 Danbury Road, is the third location for owner Scott Kostrya. The other two are in Brookfield, on Federal Road; and Ridgefield, in Cops Hill Plaza.
“We are excited to have Jersey Mike’s open and invest in New Milford,” Mayor Pete Bass said. “With well over 30 new positions and their commitment to partnering with the community through nonprofit sponsorships as an example, it is a win-win for the New Milford community.”
The grand opening of the New Milford location, in the Litchfield Crossings Shopping Plaza, will be Wednesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Jersey Mike’s provides hot and cold subs, kids’ meals and catering. Cold subs include vegetable, roast beef, turkey and ham; and hot subs include mushroom and swiss and cheesesteak, among others.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening next door to Jersey Mike’s within the next month and Kostrya said typically, the two eateries “co-exist.”
“There are a lot of situations where Jersey Mike’s are near Chipotles,” he added.
There are about 1,900 locations of Jersey Mike’s Subs across the country.
For the first five days of the New Milford store’s opening, Jersey Mike’s will be offering a free regular sub to anyone, with a $3 donation to Camella’s Cupboard. Located on the New Milford Green, Camella’s Cupboard is a nonprofit organization that provides meals to families with food insecurity.
Jersey Mike’s hopes to give away 5,000 sandwiches.
Camella’s Cupboard founder Angela Chastain said during the pandemic, Camilla’s Closet gave $159,000 meals to families in need. “Food insecurity starts with poverty, so if children are hungry, their families are hungry as well,” she said.