Jewelry making class offered at Litchfield Community Center

LITCHFIELD — A jewelry making class takes place on Wednesdays through July 28 at the Litchfield Community Center at 421 Bantam Road.
In each of the classes, which run from 1:30-2:30 p.m., attendees will complete a different piece of jewelry. All tools and materials will be provided. It is open to all ages and abilities. The classes are taught by Janet Blauvelt, a jewelry designer with over 12 years’ experience.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 860-567-8302 or visit thecommunitycenter.org.