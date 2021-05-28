Twenty years ago, I wrote half of a book. My sister wrote the other half. That piece of work led to my choosing a career as a freelance writer in lieu of ever writing another book and struggling for years to get it published. It was all a great learning experience, but more . . . it was an exhilarating wild ride.
The story took place in South Florida, where I lived at the time, and the Caribbean. Boats and helicopters were involved in action scenes. Learning how to maneuver a large, fast motor-sailboat ordinarily would require costly lessons but I talked my way into getting one of the premier sailing instructors to let me spend a few hours aboard his boat. I asked a slew of what-ifs and hows – mostly about what could go horribly wrong at sea – and promised to include him on the acknowledgements page. Luckily I was concentrating so hard on writing it all down accurately that I never felt mal de mer, my own usual “horribly wrong” sea experience.
One of the villains had a hook for a hand. A co-worker referred me to a hook-handed friend who was a respected drug counselor. He graciously invited me into his home and spent several hours demonstrating his prosthesis and answering my questions. When I left, thanking him profusely, he requested that if it suited the plot, we consider making someone else the bad guy. My sister and I did consider it, but couldn’t make it happen. That’s when I discovered how eerily real fictional characters become.
I called the Miami FBI office to make an interview appointment, and it was surprisingly easy. My boss laughed when I said I needed the afternoon off to visit the FBI. I had to show several pieces of information at the front desk but was surprised at the lack of metal detectors or armed guards.
When I checked in with the receptionist on the top floor, I was introduced to two gentlemen in suits as “the author.”
One of them asked if I’d like to do a ride-along to witness a drug recovery exercise with a Blackhawk helicopter and a speedboat on the Miami River. Yes I did. I got in the back of their unmarked car and soon had an up-close and personal Miami Vice moment, flanked by two hooting and cheering special agents. Drug interdiction was the top priority at that time, so drug dealers were also antagonists in our book. I tried to get the agents to help me weave a drugs-for-diamonds scenario but they had no expertise with that and suggested interviewing some real Miami Vice officers. Unfortunately, I was stonewalled there. Who knew the FBI would be easier to talk to?
Our writing method was to first block out the book, then take turns writing a chapter. To set the scene, my sister and I traveled to Martinique since that was one of the islands involved in the story. The other one, St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, is where my husband and I had eloped. The flight to Fort-de-France was delightful since we flew on Air France . . . so much better than one island-hopping flight I took that was shared with live on-board poultry.
Highlights of the island junket included a visit to a rum distillery where we received a free bottle of coconut rum, and enjoying fricassee of octopus and conch at a restaurant near the edge of the ocean where the waitress kept stomping her foot to shoo away marauding crabs. Both of those experiences found their way into, respectively, an attempted murder and a romantic interlude . . . in the book, that is.
Friends keep telling me I should “write my story.” Who knows, someday I may be introduced as “the author” and it will actually be true.