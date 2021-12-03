I’ve been battling my Internet provider for several weeks now.
It all began when I received a Dear Jo Ann letter gleefully announcing that they were “enhancing my email experience by migrating to a new platform.” I did not respond to that with glee, and immediately called to get more details. The person who eventually took my call was very vague and all I got was some mumbo-jumbo about how it takes “the servers a long time to migrate and they really didn’t know how long that might be.” He also thanked me for my patience.
It didn’t take me long to lose any semblance of patience. In the next few days, I lost the ability to get my emails, send any emails or send photos. I called the provider’s help line three times a day, hoping for someone on the other line who knew something. I told them all my sad story of making a living by being able to convey text and photos on deadline and they politely apologized, after giving me the same old record. Then, a week after this nightmare began, and after I had to send everything via Facebook messenger, after punching every button, testing every angle, and repeatedly calling the helpline for actual help, I had an aha moment. If nothing logical works, go in a completely different direction.
When I asked a techy friend to look into my dilemma, he spent some time trying to figure out the problem, then resorted to calling the help line. After several piercing questioning, he was handed off to another helper who actually provided some enlightenment. My friend then showed me some get-arounds for the worst stumbling block and told me to open another email address, recommending several to choose from. It was something I really didn’t want to do, since my longtime email is on my business cards, but it was a good back-up.
Then, at my family Thanksgiving gathering, I asked one of my nieces for help with my cell phone. Last year, she had installed Bluetooth in my car, and that came in very handy. Recently, going for a ride with a friend, I listened to her talk into her cell phone to get driving directions, and the male voice that responded spoke with an Australian accent. I asked my niece, can you program that in my Apple, and she responded “Are you sure you want an Australian accent from Siri?” I thought for a moment, then asked “What else is available”? I settled on a male voice with an Irish brogue. I call him Patrick.
At the next family gathering, I’m going to ask my great-niece how to set up games and music on the cell phone. I’ll never be techy, but I’m not too proud to admit it.