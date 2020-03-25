Join Institute for Native American Studies for virtual archaeology and more

WASHINGTON — Since you can’t come to the Institute for Native American Studies, the Institute is bringing the Museum to you, virtually. Although they not able to welcome you on-site, the staff is doing everything they can to stay connected to you and to the community. You can keep in touch with IAIS on Facebook, Instagram, and through updates on its website, www.iais.org or can email them at info@iais.org, said an email from the museum.
In the spirit of enjoying the museum from home they are inviting everyone to join staff on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on Facebook, www.facebook.com/IAISMuseum at 2 p.m. for the month of March for a new video series called “Inside with IAIS.” On Wednesday, March 25, at 2 p.m. there will be a lesson in archaeology with the research staff that will reveal the finer points of this fascinating discipline. On Friday, March 27, join Darlene Kascak, Native American Storyteller as she weaves a tale of how the animals as we know and love today came to be. To finish off the month of March, on the 30th kids are invited to explore the world of nature journaling by learning how to set up a journal that will help them record all their outdoors discoveries. Two videos have already appeared and can be found www.facebook.com/IAISMuseum.
At the end of March on the Museum Facebook Page, we will ask a series of questions related to the live Facebook Page Video Sessions. Answer all the questions correctly and be entered into a contest to win an amazing prize.
One way you can help the Institute for American Indian Studies during this time is to become a member. Our mission is to educate and preserve Native American history and culture and we need your help to accomplish this. Please click the link here https://www.iaismuseum.org/support/membershipbenefits/and become a member today. As an IAIS Member, your benefits include Unlimited free admission to the museum, reduced or free admission for special events, discounted workshop and summer camp fees, discounts in the IAIS Museum Shop, quarterly calendar of IAIS activities and workshops, invitations to exhibit openings and special events, and your choice of one of four books as a welcoming gift.
Located on 15 acres of woodland acres the Institute For American Indian Studies preserves and educates through archaeology, research, exhibitions, and programs. It has the 16th c. Algonquian Village, Award-Winning Wigwam Escape, and a museum with temporary and permanent displays of authentic artifacts from prehistory to the present that allows visitors to foster a new understanding of the world and the history and culture of Native Americans. The Institute for American Indian Studies is located on 38 Curtis Road, Washington.