WASHINGTON — The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens is presenting a curated collection of modern sculpture, photography and 3D printed ceramics.
The show features works by artists Brian Walters II, Pamela Takiff and Dara Schaeffer at the park at 1 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot. The exhibit, which includes multiple pieces contributed by each artist, will be taken down on May 23.
All three artists live in or near Litchfield County and were brought together by the exhibition committee of The Judy Black Park.
Private showings are available by appointment between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To schedule an appointment, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.
To learn more about the park, its ongoing community programs and events calendar or how to make a donation, visit thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.