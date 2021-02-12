SALISBURY — The Salisbury Winter Sports Association, which has been holding JumpFest at Satre Hill on Indian Cave Road since 1927, presents its 95th annual Sky Jump this weekend, Feb. 12-14.
JumpFest is being held in person this winter because it is an outdoor event in a wide-open area. Some of the best athletes will be here competing in JumpFest, an event that has launched many Olympians including three of the four men that participated at Sochi, organizers said.
JumpFest kicks off on Friday with free events. with practice jumping beginning at 6 p.m. and target jumping at 7 p.m.
On Saturday starting at 9 a.m., junior jumpers from Lake Placid, N.Y., and the Salisbury Winter Sports Association, will compete on 20 to 30 meter hills. Medals will be awarded on the hill.
Then starting at 11 a.m., there will be warm-up jumps by the Development Team, composed of an elite group of jumpers from around the country. The competition begins at 1 p.m.
The Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships on Sunday begin with practice jumps that run from 11 a.m. to noon. The competition starts at 1 p.m.
Tickets are not available online. Tickets ($15 for adults) can be purchased on the day of the Saturday and Sunday events at the ticket trailer. Admission is free for kids under 12 for all three days.
For the link to the live feed, visit the association’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salisburywintersports on the day of the event.