WASHINGTON DEPOT — On the foggy first day of February, the Gunn Memorial Library hosted an opening reception for Litchfield artist Jennifer Abbott-Tillou and her quirky one-of-a-kind pieces based on found relics of nature.
She said “Much of the work that I create is somewhat autobiographical. Conflict and the juxtaposition of beauty and pain are prominent in my work — combining something clean and modern with something corroded and rusty; something functional with something fanciful. Many of my sculptures have an element of constriction, yet moving parts freely flow, unselfconsciously moving in grace.”
She has been creating multimedia sculptures and mobiles for three decades. After a career in physical therapy, fitness and yoga (which she still follows), she is dedicated to her art studio and gallery in the burgeoning artistic assembly of downtown Torrington. Re-purposing industrial material, copper, driftwood, ostrich eggs and colorful found natural objects, she creates simple images that are fraught with personal meaning.
For more information visit www.jenabbott-tillou.com, email jen@jenabbott-tillou.com or find her work at Gallery 7, 79 Main Street, Torrington.