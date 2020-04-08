The strategy of indefinite self-isolation may be may extend the time before the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control and bring an economic calamity to the nation, according to Dr. David Katz, who is well known as a wellness and nutrition expert but who also holds a master’s in public health.
It could also prevent development of widespread immunity that would enable everyone to live a more normal life, according to Katz, who is also a New Haven Register columnist.
In a March 20 op-ed column in the New York Times, headlined “Is Our Fight Against Coronavirus Worse Than the Disease?” Katz called for protecting the most vulnerable: those over 70, people with compromised immune systems and those with underlying health issues. But he also warned that isolating younger, healthier people, for whom COVID-19 is primarily a mild disease, and closing down vast portions of the economy carry their own risks.
One is herd immunity, which occurs when a large portion of the population carries antibodies so that it no longer spreads quickly. Unemployment and social isolation carry their own public health risks, Katz said: depression, failing physical health, even suicide.
“I am deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near total meltdown of normal life — schools and businesses closed, gatherings banned — will be long lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself,” Katz wrote.
“Worse, I fear our efforts will do little to contain the virus, because we have a resource-constrained, fragmented, perennially underfunded public health system. Distributing such limited resources so widely, so shallowly and so haphazardly is a formula for failure.”
In an interview Friday, Katz said his argument is like a surgeon debating using laparoscopic surgery with another who wants to “open this patient up from chest to navel. … Neither of these options is ‘do nothing,’ and sadly the United States did nothing or not enough” for too long, he said.
Katz said his views have been caricatured by those, like President Donald Trump, who want to end self-isolation altogether and get business back up and running. That isn’t what he advocates, he said. Rather, he would have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments do the testing needed to determine the “risk tiers” that would help people know how much protection they needed to take.
“How much more comforting it is to tell folks … rest assured, we’re gathering all the data to see who’s at risk, who’s at low risk,” Katz said. He said the message should be: “What we anticipate is that this is Phase 1 of our response and we will transition back to life as we knew it before COVID-19.”
Instead, the response has been largely to shut down society. By not allowing younger, healthy people to resume their lives, the essential “herd immunity” doesn’t occur. By having everyone self-isolate, “you can never stop ’til you have an effective vaccine, and that may not be for 18 months or more,” he said. “Can you imagine what life will be like in 18 months?” He pointed out that in almost 40 years, no vaccine for HIV has been developed.
Under the current policy, we risk “all the harms of a coronavirus and all the harms of a Great Depression, and I would argue that we still have time to gather data” and create a more nuanced public health strategy, Katz said. Now, not only are businesses failing and unemployment claims rising, but hospitals still expect to be overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care, he said.
In his Times column, Katz states that South Korea, which has instituted widespread testing, found that 99 percent of cases have been mild. “The severe infections are massively concentrated as age goes up,” he said. He said young, healthy people should be considered “the Selective Early Returners to Life as We Knew It,” recognizing that many will become infected, but that their cases will be mild and their resulting immunity will help the rest of the population.
“When those people who are at low risk of infection return to the world, many of them will get this, it will be mild and they will become immune,” Katz said.
“And then you can return to the world. We want to save lives from suicide … addiction, despair, all the horrible fallout when an entire economy collapses.”
Katz said while everyone has been warned to self-isolate, there has been no guidance on safeguarding older or less healthy people in the home, what he calls “vertical interdiction.” Instead of sending home college students, who may have been infected but without symptoms, “maybe the safest place for them to be would be on college campuses,” Katz said. “Let’s do testing on college campuses. Let’s keep the kids there. … We didn’t look at the risk differentials. We just sent everybody home, and we didn’t even test them.”
That risked infecting parents and grandparents living at home, who may then come down with a more severe case of COVID-19 and need to be hospitalized, he said.
It will also create risks “if we let young, healthy people into the world six months from now and we let their grandparents out at the same time,” he said. Without widespread immunity, the elderly, those with heart conditions or diabetes will be at higher risk.
Katz said Friday that nothing has changed his view since he wrote his column. “With 10 million filings for unemployment in this country, I’m doubling down on it,” he said. “Ultimately, more lives may be lost from devastating society as we know it.”
It hasn’t helped that the federal response has failed to lead on the issue. “Globally, we are almost a unique disgrace,” he said. “We didn’t do anything well.” Referring to Trump, he said, “First it’s a hoax, then we are at war. There’s been no federal leadership on this issue, so we’ve been relying on grass-roots, academics.”
Katz is not alone in his critique. New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote March 22 about others who are concerned about people lacking access to health care because there are no beds available or because they’ve lost their jobs and health benefits. Friedman called Katz’s more nuanced approach to self-isolating “one of the best ideas I have come across.”
Katz said Eugene Osterholm of the University of Minnesota is “the single leading expert on pandemic response in the country, and he’s saying the same thing.” Osterholm could not be reached for comment Friday.
But in a letter to the Times March 23, the Dean Sten Vermund, two professors of the Yale School of Public Health and the director of the Yale Institute for Global Health took issue with Katz, who is founder and former director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center.
The four writers argued “it is not yet known who all of the most vulnerable people are.” They also said, “it is likely that more intense transmission among younger people, who Dr. Katz suggests should be freed of most social-distancing restrictions, would result in many more of their deaths, especially as hospitals become overwhelmed” and that “allowing the virus to spread uninhibited across a wide swath of our country might eliminate any hope we might have of snuffing out viral transmission into a new respiratory virus season next winter.”
They argued “we must buy time” with careful personal hygiene and social distancing, as well as increased testing and protection of vulnerable populations, until a vaccine and antiviral drugs are discovered.
On Friday, a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by members of the Yale Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis warned that self-isolation of those patients who have even mild symptoms of COVID-19 is necessary in order to prevent the nation running out of intensive-care beds.
The authors calculated that without self-isolation, hospitals would require 3.8 times more ICU beds than the fewer than 98,000 available across the United States. The study did not include people without symptoms, however.