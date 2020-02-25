KENT — A local adult summer camp nestled in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains will be the focus of a new reality TV series premiering this spring.
Staff of Club Getaway — a 300-acre weekend sleep-away camp at 59 South Kent Road — will be featured on Bravo TV’s “Camp Getaway.”
Club Getaway’s adult weekend sleep-away camp offers a variety of activities — from tennis, water skiing, archery and rock-climbing to wine-tasting, dance and cooking classes, zip-lining and slip-and-slides.
There are also drinking games and activities like beer pong, flip cup, Bloody Mary bingo and pub hikes — and, of course, parties.
In addition to its adults-only summer camp, Club Getaway offers youth, family and professional development programs.
The sports and adventure resort started off as a children’s camp owned by Victor Fink called Camp Leonard-Leonore.
Fink, who died two years ago at the age of 73, inherited the camp from his father who had purchased it back in the 1940s, according to a 1997 Hartford Courant article.
Club Getaway was born in 1976, after Fink visited Club Med in the Caribbean and decided to turn the children’s camp into a resort for adults.
David and Gayle Schreiber, of Ridgefield, have owned Club Getaway since 2012. David serves as Club Getaway’s camp director and is one of the cast members of “Camp Getaway,” according to Bravo TV.
“Camp Getaway” will premiere April 6, at 10 p.m.