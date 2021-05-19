KENT — The Kent Art Association hosted the opening for its Student Art Show on Sunday, May 2.
Schools participating included: Brookfield High School, Forman School, The Hotchkiss School, Housatonic Regional Valley High School, Marvelwood School, and South Kent School.
Winners were selected from the six categories including oil/arcylic painting, watercolor painting, drawing, pastel, photography and sculpture.
The categories, winners and schools are listed below:
Oil/Acrylic:
Award for Excellence, Olivia Pignataro, Marvelwood School
Honorable Mention - Keira Cason, The Hotchkiss School and Ze Meng, South Kent School
Watercolor:
Award for Excellence, Landon Sartori, South Kent School
Honorable Mention - Lily Brownlee, Marvelwood School
Drawing: Award for Excellence, Aron Ladoni, Housatonic Valley Regional High School
Pastel:
Award for Excellence, Sofia Marcktell, The Hotchkiss School
Honorable Mention, Bo Wang, South Kent School
Photography:
Award for Excellence, Jacquelin Eisenhaure, Forman School
Honorable Mention, Wyatt Lee, Marvelwood School
Sculpture:
Award for Excellence, Yihan Ding, The Hotchkiss School
The show remains open until Sunday, May 15 and is open for viewing through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.kent.art.assoc@snet.net.