KENT — The Kent Art Association hosted the opening for its Student Art Show on Sunday, May 2.

Schools participating included: Brookfield High School, Forman School, The Hotchkiss School, Housatonic Regional Valley High School, Marvelwood School, and South Kent School.

Winners were selected from the six categories including oil/arcylic painting, watercolor painting, drawing, pastel, photography and sculpture.

The categories, winners and schools are listed below:

Oil/Acrylic:

Award for Excellence, Olivia Pignataro, Marvelwood School

Honorable Mention - Keira Cason, The Hotchkiss School and Ze Meng, South Kent School

Watercolor:

Award for Excellence, Landon Sartori, South Kent School

Honorable Mention - Lily Brownlee, Marvelwood School

Drawing: Award for Excellence, Aron Ladoni, Housatonic Valley Regional High School

Pastel:

Award for Excellence, Sofia Marcktell, The Hotchkiss School

Honorable Mention, Bo Wang, South Kent School

Photography:

Award for Excellence, Jacquelin Eisenhaure, Forman School

Honorable Mention, Wyatt Lee, Marvelwood School

Sculpture:

Award for Excellence, Yihan Ding, The Hotchkiss School

The show remains open until Sunday, May 15 and is open for viewing through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.kent.art.assoc@snet.net.

