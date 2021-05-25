Kent centenarian, World War II veteran to join Memorial Day parade

KENT — The year was 1943 and Larry Rivkin was commissioned in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the 406th squadron, flying over the Bay of Biscay.
“All the B-24 bomber planes were painted black so we wouldn’t be seen when we flew at night. However, the fokkers (German fighter planes) found us,” said Rivkin, a Kent resident who recently turned 100. “The pilot got us back to base safely but we wound up with three engines instead of four. That was the only time that anybody ever shot at us.”
Rivkin will be riding in a military jeep at Kent’s Memorial Day Parade on May 31, along with fellow World War II veteran Robert Bauer.
Born in Flatbush, N.Y., Rivkin graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School and attended Brooklyn College before leaving school in January of 1943 to join the U.S. Army Air Corps. During the war, he flew 37 missions, dropping supplies, ammunition, and agents to underground forces.
To navigate, Rivkin’s squadron used sextants, which measure the distance between two visible objects.
“We called it dead reckoning. We had a weather report that told us what the winds were and we told the pilot where to fly. As we got closer, we would start to look for landmarks,” Rivkin said. “The goal was to drop the supplies and ammunition and agents to the underground forces so they could use them against the Germans.”
After Rivkin’s plane was shot by the German fighter plane, he later noticed a bullet lodged in his sextant case.
“He was very lucky he was not hurt,” Rivkin’s wife Janet said.
One person Rivkin’s squadron dropped down into France was Nancy Wake, who was nicknamed “the white mouse” for her ability to evade capture.
Rivkin wasn’t made aware of that until long after the war had ended.
“Only the pilot and top brass talked to her,” he said.
On another occasion, while training at a British base called Kempwood, the king and queen of England visited the troops.
They were the parents of the present queen — Queen Mary and King George VI, according to Rivkin. “They trotted us out in our uniforms. The king spoke to all the enlisted men. The queen spoke to all the officers.”
Aside from airplanes, Rivkin was also involved with anti- submarine work.
“The Germans were looking for us,” he said. “We had spitfires, looking for them. We never found their submarines.”
Rivkin became a squadron navigator, and, after the group navigator was shot down, he became group navigator.
Each time he would go on a new mission, he said he was terrified he would get killed.
“Before my plane took off on every single mission, I would say to myself, ‘I hope something is wrong with the plane so we can’t take off,’” he said. “Once we took off, I was fine — it was like another day at the office.”
On May 8, 1945, Rivkin was in Copenhogen, Denmark.
“They kept us out of the airport for two hours — two hours. We couldn’t understand why,” he said. “Finally, they were getting together two convertibles and we rode into town in them. Everybody was out on the streets and we were treated like heroes.”
During the time he served, Rivkin earned many medals and honors including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Croix de Guerre with palm, and five Bronze Stars.
After his service, Rivkin went to Brooklyn Law School, graduating Cum Laude. He became a real estate attorney — retiring two years ago. A father of three and grandfather of three, he now spends his days reading, walking, and watching Mets and Giants games.
Rivkin said today’s young people should focus on making an impact in the world as opposed to their personal needs.
“There is more to life than taking care of yourself and enjoying yourself. We all have a responsibility to leave this earth a little bit better than it was when we got here,” he said. “They should be doing something to contribute to civilization and to their fellow man.”