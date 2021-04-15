Kent: Daffodil Day fete, April 15-30, brings discounts and sales

KENT — For the past three autumns, the Kent Chamber of Commerce has been planting daffodil bulbs in preparation for its First Annual Daffodil Day celebration, April 15-30, when local businesses will be offering discounts and sales.
Thousands of the yellow flowers color the village, grow along roadways and surround flagpoles. More than 20 businesses are participating in the event.
By wearing yellow, shoppers are eligible for 10 percent off at Cozzy’s Pizzeria and Tarot in Thyme and a free shoehorn at Sundog Shoe and Leather.
Those shows that follow @BerkshirePlaceTables on Instagram with a comment #daffodildaysofkent could win a hand-crafted charcuterie board.
Frank.Food Co. and the Fife ‘n Drum and will offer a special dessert.
Visitors are invited to go on a Daffodil Safari at Sculpturedale and stroll through three acres of life size animals, daffodils, hyacinths and a fairy house.
There will be two photo opportunities, one at the Gazebo on the north end of the Kent Green (decorated by The Village Farm) and one at Kent Greenhouse and Gardens.
Daffodil Days will have a QR code scavenger hunt all around town. Participants will be entered to win a basket of goodies from local businesses. All the promotions and more information are available at the Chamber website, www.kentct.