Kent: Elected Artists and Solo Show continues through June 13

KENT — The Kent Art Association’s Elected Artists and Solo Show, which continues through June 13, is open from Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at its 21 South Main Street gallery. Admission is free.
Trudy Walter, a KAA member, is chair of the show and presented awards. This show features works in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pen and ink and photography. Terrence Tougas, who works in photography and woodwork, is the featured solo artist.
“Little Rugbys” watercolor by Charles Schmauch was named Best in Show. Judith Secco received an Award for Excellence for her photograph, “Swallows.” The Award for Excellence was presented to Connie Horton for her oil painting, “Flower.”
This is the sixth show the KAA has held since reopening after the pandemic.
For more information, visit kent.art.assoc@snet.net.