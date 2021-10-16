Kent Falls State Park reaches capacity

KENT — The Kent Falls State Park closed Saturday afternoon after reaching capacity, according to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The agency made the announcement at 1:40 p.m. via its Twitter page.
The state park’s parking lot is now full, but will reopen once there are 10 spaces available, according to DEEP.
There are many nearby parks residents can visit if they hope to soak in the autumn atmosphere. The Housatonic Meadows State Park is located just two miles north of Cornwall Bridge on Route 7. Visitors can camp, canoe, hike, fly fish or have a picnic.
There is also the Lake Waramaug State Park, which is five miles north of New Preston on Lake Waramaug Road. Visitors can camp, fish, swim or have a picnic.
Visitors should also be wary of the weather, though. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Litchfield County, and thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon in Fairfield and northern New Haven counties.
To view more nearby state parks, visit the Kent Falls State Park website.