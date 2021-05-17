Kent Farmers Market to open for season May 21

KENT — The Kent Farmers Market will open for the season on Friday, May 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 9 South Main Street, just south of the monument, across the street from NAPA Auto.
In addition to the local farms which provide organic vegetables, eggs, beef, flowers, honey and more, this year the market adds new vendors. At this season’s market, there will be locally brewed beer, plants and flowers, prepared foods, baked goods, herbal body products and more locally grown food and crafted creations.
The market’s manager, Lise Goedewaagen, said, “The Kent Farmers Market is a great way to kick off your weekend. People love the convenience of stopping in on Friday afternoon and picking up all the local products they need for a terrific weekend.”
The market runs on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. until mid-October. It has Facebook and Instagram pages (Kent CT Farmers Market).