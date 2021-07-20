Kent Historical Society hosting 'Found in Collection' exhibit

KENT — The Kent Historical Society is hosting a “Found in Collection” exhibit. It will open Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at our Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road, Kent.
The exhibit will include pieces from the collection of the Kent Historical Society, and will be up through Labor Day Weekend.
The pieces will all share the stories of Kent, its inhabitants, what they did, how they lived, and the clothes they wore.
The show will be open weekends through Labor Day weekend from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information about the exhibit, call 860-927-4587 or visit www.kenthistoricalsociety.