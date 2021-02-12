Kent Land Trust applies for accreditation renewal

KENT — The Kent Land Trust is applying for renewal of its land trust accreditation in a program that recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting natural places and working lands forever.
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. In 2010, KLT was the second land trust in Connecticut to complete the accreditation program and has remained current with its accredited status ever since.
“KLT is committed to safeguarding our public preserves and conservation easements in perpetuity,” said Michael Hallows, board chair. “We appreciate the opportunity accreditation provides to make sure we are operating in accordance with best practices in nonprofit governance, financial management, and land protection, and to assure the public that we are steadfast in our commitment to public service and our conservation mission.”
“Accreditation brings our board and staff together by providing a framework for excellence in our operations,” said Connie Manes, executive director. “The Accreditation Commission reports that accredited land trusts protect more land, attract more volunteers, build better financial reserves for their future operations, and are better positioned to withstand challenges to the lands they protect. We are proud to be part of the community of more than 440 accredited land trusts nationwide.”
The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how the Kent Land Trust complies with codified national quality standards that address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices. Comments on KLT’s application will be most useful by March 19.
To learn more about the program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email comments to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. They may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.