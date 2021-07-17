Kent Land Trust, local farmer, partner to supply food to those in need

KENT — Residents who are struggling with food insecurity are benefiting from a new initiative through which the Kent Land Trust has partnered with a local farmer to offer 40 shares of fresh produce to families served by the town food bank.
To make this initiative possible, the trust has been involved with a number of efforts that have so far raised about $11,000.
“We applied for and received a grant of $1,000 from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation,” said Connie Manes, the trust’s executive director. “It is a Green Pastures grant, which supports sustainable agricultural projects.”
Additionally, due to the pandemic, Kent has received a federal emergency grant for $5,000 to enable the town to purchase freshly grown produce.
Also, about $5,000 was raised through fund-raising efforts by the trust and Megan Haney, the local farmer involved in the partnership.
With the grant money, Haney has hired staff and is growing dedicated crops that are being supplied to the food bank.
The trust is hoping to raise a total of $15,000, which would enable Haney, owner of Marble Valley Farm, to provide $15 worth of produce to each family in need for 26 weeks. To donate to the trust’s food security initiative, visit kentlandtrust.org and click “Marble Valley Farm.”
The demand for services from the Kent Food Bank, as well as other area food banks, has increased over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Manes. About 40 families in Kent now consistently access the food bank.
“There are more people who are food insecure in our area than ever before. There is a population of people across Litchfield County who may experience intermittent periods of either not knowing where they’re going to get the money to buy food or not having food,” Manes said. “Many people must make choices between buying food, getting medical care or paying the rent.”
Crops that Marble Valley Farm is growing for the food bank include lettuce or salad mix and cooking greens such as kale and chard, radishes, scallions, or garlic scrapes, and a root vegetable such as beets.
Everyone at the food bank who receives a share will also get a small card containing a simple recipe, created by Manes, which pertains to an item of food being donated.
Haney said she hopes the initiative will be ongoing.
“If we can keep getting the donations from our community members, we could potentially keep it up through the winter with storage vegetables such as potatoes, carrots or garlic,” said Haney, who also operates a farm stand at her farm. Additionally, she sells produce at a farmers market twice a week, and also sells to local restaurants.
Manes said food security should be top of mind for everyone.
“It may be that food banks serve a certain kind of food insecure people, but without land conservation and without attention to keeping our soil’s fertile, we’re all going to be food insecure,” Manes said.
Haney said she’s very happy to play a direct role in the new initiative.
“It’s the most thrilling thing that’s happened to me as a farmer in this town,” she said. “It males me feel very good because that is exactly the role of a community based land trust — to be able to serve the community and have that kind of a giveback to the people in this town.”