Kent: Marvelwood to host virtual program on academic support, camp

Marvelwood School in Kent.

 Contributed

KENT — Marvelwood School will present a virtual program on its academic support options and Camp Dunnabeck on Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m.

The college preparatory and private boarding school at 476 Skiff Mountain Road supports students with a wide variety of learning challenges, including language-based learning differences and executive functioning. It now offers the “Orton-Gillingham intensive” for students with dyslexia through the school’s partnership with the Kildonan organization.

Kildonan’s Camp Dunnabeck is the longest-running camp for students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, a school announcement said. Its new home is Marvelwood’s 83-acre mountain top campus. Boarding, day and online options are available.

More information and registration can be found at marvelwood.org/info-session.

Connecticut Media Group