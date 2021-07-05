Kent Memorial Library gets $14,038 in state funding

KENT — The Kent Memorial Library has received $14,038 in state funding. The library will use the grant to support reopening efforts and improve access, an announcement said. The funds will go toward a solar-powered charging outdoor work station in addition to a new bench with a small device charger for the front of the building.
To satisfy healthy occupancy levels, more PPE equipment and a new people counter will be installed, the announcement said.
For more information about the library, at 32 North Main Street, call 860-927-3761 or visit kentmemoriallibrary.org.