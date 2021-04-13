KENT — The Kent Memorial Library is presenting the following events:
April 16 at 11 a.m. All About Birds with CT Audubon Society from Deer Pond Farm. Learn about the birds in one’s backyard. What can be done at home to help with bird habitats during nesting season? All ages are welcome to participate. It will meet behind the Visitor Center. Call or email the Junior Room to register.
April 20 at 10:30 a.m. Rhythm and Rhyme. For birth to age 3 with a caregiver. This is a Zoom class.
Wednesday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. Baby Group in the Grass. Meet outside behind the Kent Visitor center for songs, fingerplays and fun. For birth to age 3 with a caregiver. Please prepare for wet ground, either with a camping chair or a plastic mat. Registration is limited to 10 families. Please email or register for login information.
April 22 at 12:30 p.m. Earth Day themed Lunch Bunch. Bring lunch, listen to stories, and enjoy a fun craft, as Earth Day is celebrated. All ages are welcome to participate. Meet behind the Visitor Center. Call or email the Junior Room to register.
April 28 at 7 p.m. Sowing Justice: An Evening with Farmers of Rock Steady Farm & Flowers. Rock Steady Farm & Flowers is an LGBTQIA+ owned and operated cooperative farm, rooted in social justice, growing sustainable vegetables in Millerton, NY. Learn more about this incredible group dedicated to providing affordable, accessible food using holistic, regenerative farming practices while working to increase equity in the food system and create safer spaces for queer and BIPOC farmers to thrive. On Zoom. Please register for login information.
April 30 at 3:30 p.m. Book Club. Come help plan new programs and suggest new materials for the library. There will be a Book Club discussion of Spy School by Stuart Gibbs. Grades 5 and up only, please. The class will meet on the back lawn of the library. Please call or email for a copy of the book and to register.
June 5, 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom topic will be Medicare 101. Learn about eligibility, how and when to enroll, when you can make changes, and the insurance options available to you. Review and compare what services are covered/not covered under Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Detail the costs associated with medical and drug insurance. This is free and open to the public.