KENT — Nobel Laureate Harold Varmus will give a talk on the future of medicine at at the Kent Community House on July 11 at 4 p.m. The lecture will cover COVID-19, cutting-edge cancer research, and more.
Varmus is co-recipient of the 1989 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for studies of the genetic basis of cancer.
The talk is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending must register at kentmemorialibrary.org, as seats are limited. A wine reception with Varmus will be held after the conclusion of the program.
Varmus is a cancer researcher at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and a former head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Previously, he was the director of the National Cancer Institute for five years and the President of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center for ten years. He also served as co-chair of President Obama’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.
Kent Memorial Library is at 32 North Main St. Call 860-927-3761for more information.