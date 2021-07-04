KENT — The town has started the bidding process for a multi-million dollar streetscape project that has been a very long time coming, according to First Selectman Jean Speck.
The roughly $3 million project, which has been 12 years in the making, involves replacing all the asphalt sidewalks on both sides of the streets from Kent Greenhouse & Gardens at 30 South Main Street to south of Kent Congregational Church at 97 North Main Street.
The project also includes part of Route 341, which goes from the east side of the Housatonic River on Bridge Street and comes back into town, crossing over Route 7, and ending at Maple Street Extension.
“We’re really hoping to get a shovel in the ground this fall,” Speck said.
In total, approximately 11,000 linear feet of sidewalks will be replaced. The age of the sidewalks vary. Many have been replaced or overlaid over the years while some segments are original to the 1930s when Route 7 was improved, according to Speck.
The idea for the project came out of a safety issue, which led to a safety audit, according to Speck.
“The sidewalks are old but we’ve been repairing them as we’re going along,” Speck said.
While there haven’t been reports of any accidents on the sidewalks due to their current condition, “they are well overdo and, from a general safety standpoint when sidewalks are old, we want to improve the pedestrian traffic,” Speck said.
The first phase of the project is now underway, which is the bidding process.
“The bid package that is ready to go out is to get bids back for both concrete and asphalt because there has been a lot of spirited discussion among the community as to which would be a better material,” Speck said.
“Bids would have to come back with both materials,” Speck added.
Three separate grants are helping fund the project. “Each grant has very specific guidelines and specific deliverables,” Speck said, adding they involve a combination of federal and state funding.
There is a CT Community Connectivity Grant for $400,000 from state Department of Transporation; a Main Street Investment Fund grant for $500,000 from the state Department of Housing; and a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for $2.35 million, also from DOT.
Former Kent First Selectman Bruce Adams had applied for the Connecticut Community Connectivity and Main Street Investment Fund grants, according to Speck. “Through our Northwest Hills COG (Council of Governments), we’d applied for the TAP grant,” she added
The TAP grant was awarded in 2020 and the other two grants were awarded over the last few years, according to Speck.
It was Adams’ vision to improve the sidewalks in town, according to Speck.
Aside from being postponed due to COVID-19, Speck said it took time to conduct specific evaluations that were needed, such as safety and state assessments.
Multiple community forums were held in regard to the project. Since it began, there were three committee formed to work on it. The current committee, called the Kent Village Center Streetscape Committee, was formed by the town’s Board of Selectmen at its March 2020 meeting. Streetscape committee members are interfacing with a design engineer and will make recommendations back to the Board of Selectmen on how to implement the plan within the budget.
While there is no set completion date for the project, the town is going to work with the contractor to ensure all residential and business access is maintained while construction is taking place, according to Speck.
“The community is very much behind this,” Speck said. “Not only is it visitors who use the sidewalks but we have many people who live in Kent Village, and living in the Kent Village is a very desirable location because of the convenience of the local supermarket and our school.”
She spoke of trick-or-treating as “a northwest corner famous tradition.”
“We live on Route 7 and over the years, it developed into this destination for Halloween trick-or-treating,” she said, adding having “safe, wonderful sidewalks to use for all the transportation is definitely a very high priority.”